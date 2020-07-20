International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,090 Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,519 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SEA by 1,586.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,233 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 386,848 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SE. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. CLSA raised shares of SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,508,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,825. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 1.38. Sea Ltd has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $129.72.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $913.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.94 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

