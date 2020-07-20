International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.64. 757,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,167. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.