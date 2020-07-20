International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $8.53 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,001 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,139 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,516,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,242,000 after acquiring an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,454,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,146,000 after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.11. The stock had a trading volume of 733,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,585. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.93. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $216.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.