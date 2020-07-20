International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,383 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.8% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,380 shares of company stock worth $11,064,249 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $326.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,589. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $329.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

