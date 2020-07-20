International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 133,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.