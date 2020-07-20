Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Position Reduced by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 398,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,510,000 after buying an additional 344,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,986,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,203,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,554,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,721,000.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $59.13. 39,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,749. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.49. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $70.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

