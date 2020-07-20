Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Position Lessened by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for 4.7% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSLV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $104,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.51. 318,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,183. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.