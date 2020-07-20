iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,347 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.32. 23,314,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,700,234. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

