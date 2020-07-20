iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,639 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 6.0% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916,236 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,741,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,338,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,595. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.