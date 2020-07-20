J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Stake Lessened by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in J M Smucker by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 163,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in J M Smucker by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 138,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in J M Smucker by 31,642.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 53,159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in J M Smucker by 66,740.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 56,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 56,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in J M Smucker by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of SJM traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,912. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.13. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.01.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,273. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.