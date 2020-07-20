Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,433. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.00 and its 200-day moving average is $138.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.30.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

