Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Position Decreased by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 2.4% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7,242.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 695.5% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 122,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

KMI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.50. 9,659,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,704,523. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

