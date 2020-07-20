Lisk (LSK) Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $158.06 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00013811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitbns, CoinEgg and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024268 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017511 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013692 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 140,812,734 coins and its circulating supply is 124,780,678 coins. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, BitBay, Gate.io, Huobi, Bitbns, COSS, LiteBit.eu, ChaoEX, Coinroom, YoBit, Upbit, Coindeal, Livecoin, Exrates, HitBTC, Binance, OKEx, Coinbe and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

