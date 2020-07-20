Lition (LIT) Market Cap Reaches $2.26 Million

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, Lition has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $320,784.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition token can now be bought for $0.0637 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, ProBit Exchange, Bibox and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,155.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.13 or 0.02579071 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.95 or 0.02435151 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00459213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00759326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00066063 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00625266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014523 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bibox, IDEX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

