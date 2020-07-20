Lynch & Associates IN Acquires 641 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,034,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 752.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,419 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

MO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,913,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,900,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

