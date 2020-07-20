Lynch & Associates IN Cuts Stock Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE)

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 40.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

In other news, COO Joseph F. Casey acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HONE stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $8.04. 162,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,204. The firm has a market cap of $473.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.89. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

