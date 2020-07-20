Lynch & Associates IN Sells 26,363 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 26,363 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in BP were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,562,210,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at $827,751,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,056 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BP by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,312,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $300,308,000 after purchasing an additional 558,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 2,220.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,932,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

NYSE BP traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.94. 7,635,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,868,477. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

