Lynch & Associates IN Trims Stake in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 42.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seidman Lawrence B lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 199,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 161,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 41.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Provident Bancorp stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,248. The stock has a market cap of $158.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $14.23.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

