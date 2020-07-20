McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 41,302.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 92,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 627,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after buying an additional 44,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $344,055.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,715.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at $156,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,394,429. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.50. 630,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

