Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.90.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday.

MS stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $51.82. 649,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,664,176. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,558,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,991,000 after purchasing an additional 407,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,655,000 after purchasing an additional 65,726 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,115,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,909,000 after purchasing an additional 378,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $675,692,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

