Nepsis Inc. Boosts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Nepsis Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,178 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 4.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,982,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,180,586. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $385.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

