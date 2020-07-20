Nepsis Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Nepsis Inc. trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Duke Energy by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,943 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,105 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 18,482.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 918,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,277,000 after buying an additional 913,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after buying an additional 724,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 63.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,460,000 after buying an additional 721,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,549 shares of company stock worth $293,126. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,271,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.64. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

