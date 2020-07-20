NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.46.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $100,011.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,924 shares of company stock worth $23,482,188. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $274.33. 1,592,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,931. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

