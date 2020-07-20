Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires Shares of 1,093 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $3.13 on Monday, hitting $290.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,443. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.93 and a 200 day moving average of $232.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $295.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

