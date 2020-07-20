Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $388,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,007 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Visa were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.62.

Shares of V traded up $3.38 on Monday, reaching $198.47. 6,982,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,180,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $385.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

