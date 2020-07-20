Provident Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 648 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 483,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 35,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.63. 413,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,659. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

