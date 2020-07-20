Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 32,596 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,596 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.32% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $88,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total value of $3,890,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,850,294.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 13,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.66, for a total value of $3,840,097.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.57.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $11.15 on Monday, reaching $361.00. The company had a trading volume of 413,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,975. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.99 and its 200-day moving average is $281.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $363.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

