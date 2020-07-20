Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,027 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.17.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEC. CSFB decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

