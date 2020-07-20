Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,485 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,171 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.46. 4,062,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,141,940. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

