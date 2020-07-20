Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 956 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,170,000 after purchasing an additional 115,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 646,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,986,000 after purchasing an additional 139,088 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra lowered Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.13.

NYSE HSY traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,081. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

