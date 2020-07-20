Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 92,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,254,000 after purchasing an additional 63,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,087. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,178.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.24.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

