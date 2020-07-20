Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Holdings Raised by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,020,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,543 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up 3.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $23,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,549,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,074,000 after buying an additional 432,038 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 574,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after buying an additional 417,580 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 501,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 231,887 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 375,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 225,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,339,000.

FNDE stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 403,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,022. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44.

