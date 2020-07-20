Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $23,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $3,285,139.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.57.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $2.01 on Monday, hitting $608.08. 322,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $613.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $579.92 and its 200 day moving average is $546.89.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.