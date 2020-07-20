ShowHand (HAND) Market Capitalization Tops $20,513.64

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $20,513.64 and $4.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.76 or 0.01850971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00192187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00080121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001038 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000178 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001035 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

