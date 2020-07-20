Signature Wealth Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

C traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.14. 23,438,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,449,543. The company has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.18. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

