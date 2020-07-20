Signature Wealth Management Group Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,224 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,725,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,758,000 after purchasing an additional 899,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $183,638,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4,630.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,559,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420,417 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.34.

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,704,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,034,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.69. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

