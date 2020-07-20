Signature Wealth Management Group Has $2.71 Million Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Flowers Foods comprises 2.1% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Flowers Foods worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Flowers Foods by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,549,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.84. 877,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $25.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

