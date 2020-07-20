Signature Wealth Management Group Has $5.30 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Signature Wealth Management Group cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

TIP stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $124.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,656. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $124.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

