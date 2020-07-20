Signature Wealth Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 94.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,022,000 after buying an additional 1,219,498 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 33,516.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after buying an additional 448,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 870,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,318,000 after buying an additional 339,317 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 890,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,508,000 after buying an additional 264,538 shares during the period. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 577,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after buying an additional 192,604 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.03. 1,747,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,683. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $84.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.88.

