Signature Wealth Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Signature Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,797 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline accounts for 2.4% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,274 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,539,965 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,809,000 after purchasing an additional 127,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after buying an additional 1,122,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 23.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,167,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,909,000 after buying an additional 780,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GSK stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.58. 2,943,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,767. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 15.28%. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.