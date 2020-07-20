Signature Wealth Management Group Purchases New Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000. Eaton comprises 2.4% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Eaton by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 463,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 70,940 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 111,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 35,960 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 151,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,445.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.79 on Monday, hitting $92.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,546. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.24.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

