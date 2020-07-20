Signature Wealth Management Group Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,639 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 152,909 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,451,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,102,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $226,772,000 after buying an additional 253,577 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 50,273 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,566,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $252,363,000 after buying an additional 81,253 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $75,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,468,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,664,119. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $170.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $58.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

