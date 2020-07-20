Sky Investment Group LLC Acquires 18,520 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 815,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 405,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after buying an additional 88,226 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,836,000 after buying an additional 251,313 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Stephens dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Shares of USB traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,232,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,533,377. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

