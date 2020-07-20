Sky Investment Group LLC Buys 1,630 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.68. 1,456,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.76 and a 200-day moving average of $190.06. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

