Sky Investment Group LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC owned 0.87% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter worth $36,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter worth $125,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Barings Corporate Investors stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 21,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,732. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $17.33.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

