Sky Investment Group LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for 1.3% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Diageo by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.99. The stock had a trading volume of 273,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,423. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.60. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $176.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

