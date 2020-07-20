Sky Investment Group LLC Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 2.1% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Argus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.47.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,490. The company has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.22 and a 200-day moving average of $198.90. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $245.52.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

