Sky Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 2.6% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE:ITW traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.34. 846,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,430. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.81.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.