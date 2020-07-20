Sky Investment Group LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 134.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 86,803 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $120,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.84. 3,063,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,875. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.75. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

