Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 4.5% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 7.1% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. DZ Bank lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.43.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.82. 6,021,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,075,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $183.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.56 billion, a PE ratio of 113.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

